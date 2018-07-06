Cavani out, Stuani in for Uruguay against France

Uruguay’s forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a second goal during the World Cup round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 30, 2018. — AFP pic

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, July 6 ― Injured Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani failed to make the lineup for today's World Cup quarter-final against France, with Cristhian Stuani replacing him up front alongside Luis Suarez.

Cavani scored two goals in the round of 16 win over Portugal then limped off with a calf injury, and had desperately sought to get fit for the match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez kept the rest of his side unchanged from the 2-1 win over Portugal.

France, who beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16, are without suspended midfielder Blaise Matuidi, replaced by Corentin Tolisso, as coach Didier Deschamps also kept an otherwise unchanged team.

The winners play either Brazil or Belgium who meet in the second quarter-final later today. ― Reuters