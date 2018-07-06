VW will now sell you a car online in Malaysia

To receive exclusive gifts, place an online order of the VW Passat 1.8TSI Trendline Cyber. — Picture courtesy of VW Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has just set a first in Malaysian history with its launch of its new e-platform, the “Volkswagen Marketplace” — now you can reserve a Volkswagen car and enjoy exclusive online offers.

A first-of-its-kind platform in Malaysia, Volkswagen Marketplace launches with an exclusive online-only deal on only 20 units of the Passat 1.8TSI Trendline Cyber.

These units are offered at an amazing online price of RM135,888 and comes with 5-year free maintenance, and one-year free insurance.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a low interest rate of 0.88% per annum on the Passat 1.8TSI Trendline Cyber. It is powered by a 1.8L TSI turbocharged engine paired with a 7-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG).

Maximum output is a respectable 180PS with a maximum torque of 250Nm available in full between 1,250rpm and 5,000rpm.

Four colours are available for the Passat – Pure White, Deep Black, Indium Grey and Reflex Silver.

To make a booking, all that customers need to do is to follow a few simple steps to select their model, preferred dealer and submit in their details.

A reservation will need to be accompanied by a credit card payment of RM1,500 (reservation fee), which will go towards the total payment for the selected car.

Following the ‘reservation’, a Volkswagen sales representative will be in touch with the new owner to finalise the purchase process including registration and delivery.

Here are the five simple steps to follow in using the Volkswagen Marketplace once logged on to

https://marketplace.volkswagen.com.my

Step 1: Select Volkswagen model.

Step 2: Select the preferred dealership.

Step 3: Enter customer details to continue with the reservation.

Step 4: Finalise reservation by submitting a fee of RM1,500 (credit card only)

Step 5: The selected dealer will guide and assist the customer throughout the purchase process, car registration up till the car delivery/collection.