Mavcom chairman to resign, says source

According to a source, Tan Sri Gen (Rtd) Abdullah Ahmad is stepping down as Mavcom chairman. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) Executive Chairman Tan Sri Gen (Rtd) Abdullah Ahmad is stepping down, a source confirmed.

“I cannot say anything at this point of time. But, I can tell you that he is on his way out,” the source, who requested anonymity, told Bernama.

She said a statement on the resignation would be issued later.

Mavcom has been under the spotlight recently following calls for its abolishment by local airlines, namely AirAsia, Eaglexpress Air Charter Sdn Bhd and Suasa Airlines Sdn Bhd, saying the Commission did not understand how the aviation industry really worked.

The much criticised passenger service charges also put Mavcom under pressure as the move to hike the rate was not welcomed by industry players and travellers.

Abdullah, a retired Air Force general, has served Mavcom for more than two years and during his tenure, the administration received over 3,900 public complaints and managed to resolve up to 93 per cent of them within 30 days.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously revealed that Abdullah's salary was currently about RM85,000 a month, which was four times more than what Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad earned.

He said the Prime Minister had given instructions for a salary review after it was revealed that Abdullah's monthly salary and allowance in 2016 was RM78,300.

Loke said there was a three per cent increase in 2017, and a further five per cent increment in 2018, to bring his current salary to RM85,000 a month. ― Bernama