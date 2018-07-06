Chong Wei hopes to repeat victory over Momota at Indonesia Open semis

Datuk Lee Chong Wei advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-13, 22-20 in the 43-minute quarterfinal match today. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

JAKARTA, July 6 ― National ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei will play against Kento Momota of Japan in the semifinals of Indonesian Open tournament at the Istora Senayan Stadium, tomorrow.

The seventh-seeded advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-13, 22-20 in the 43-minute quarterfinal match today.

Momota, who lost to Chong Wei in the recently-concluded Malaysia Open, defeated Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto 21-11, 21-15 in another quarterfinal match.

In the final of Malaysia Open on July 1, Chong Wei defeated Momota 17-21, 21-23 to clinch his 12th title.

Speaking to reporters after the quarterfinal match today, Chong Wei, 35, said he would do his level best to repeat his victory over 23-year-old Momota tomorrow.

The Indonesia Open from July 3 to 8 offers a total cash prize of US$1.2 million (RM4.85 million). ― Bernama