Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Chong Wei hopes to repeat victory over Momota at Indonesia Open semis

Published 36 minutes ago on 06 July 2018

Datuk Lee Chong Wei advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-13, 22-20 in the 43-minute quarterfinal match today. — Picture by Hari Anggara.
Datuk Lee Chong Wei advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-13, 22-20 in the 43-minute quarterfinal match today. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

JAKARTA, July 6 ― National ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei will play against Kento Momota of Japan in the semifinals of Indonesian Open tournament at the Istora Senayan Stadium, tomorrow.

The seventh-seeded advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand  21-13, 22-20 in the 43-minute quarterfinal match today.

Momota, who lost to Chong Wei in the recently-concluded Malaysia Open, defeated Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto 21-11, 21-15 in another quarterfinal match.

In the final of Malaysia Open on July 1, Chong Wei defeated Momota 17-21, 21-23 to clinch his 12th title.

Speaking to reporters after the quarterfinal match today, Chong Wei, 35, said he would do his level best to repeat his victory over 23-year-old Momota tomorrow.

The Indonesia Open from July 3 to 8 offers a total cash prize of US$1.2 million (RM4.85 million). ― Bernama

Related Articles

In Sports

Up Next

Loading...