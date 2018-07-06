Idris Elba joins ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ crew

Idris Elba is the fourth named cast member signed up for 2019 ‘Fast and Furious’ spin-off ‘Hobbs and Shaw’. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 6 — Freed from his duty toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Idris Elba is the fourth named cast member signed up for 2019 Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

Shortly after the announcement that Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret of The Crown) would be involved in Hobbs and Shaw, Idris Elba has got on board for the action movie.

Having broken through in impactful crime drama The Wire, Elba comes to the Fast and Furious spin-off following high-profile appearances in war drama Beasts of No Nation, TV police procedural Luther, sci-fi adventures Star Trek: Beyond and Pacific Rim, and several appearances in the Thor franchise and associated MCU pictures.

While Kirby is on board as the British secret agent sister of underworld criminal Shaw (Jason Statham), Elba will play the movie’s villain.

The film picks up where the previous Fast and Furious movie left off, with Shaw and federal agent Hobbs now partnering up after turning the deadly rivalry of 2015’s Furious 7 into an unlikely friendship over the course of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious (aka Fast 8).

David Leitch of John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 is directing with franchise overseer Chris Morgan having written the story.

An August 2, 2019 release date has been announced, with production expected to begin in September 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews