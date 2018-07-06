Police appeal for info on baby found dead in fridge

Selangor Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor appealed for information on the murder of a five-month-old baby boy whose body was found stuffed in the freezer of a refrigerator at the home of the infant’s babysitter in Batu Caves. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, July 6 — The police have appealed for information on the murder of a five-month-old baby boy whose body was found stuffed in the freezer of a refrigerator at the home of the infant’s babysitter in Batu Caves.

The appeal was made by Selangor Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor when he spoke to reporters at the Aidilfitri open house at the North Klang District Police headquarters here today.

The infant, Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi, was reported missing on Tuesday from the female babysitter’s house and the police found his body in the freezer that night.

The 33-year-old babysitter and her 36-year-old female housemate, a bank officer, were detained on the same day and remanded for seven days to help in the investigation into the murder.

Mazlan said another couple who used the babysitter’s service for two of their children would be called in soon to help in the investigation.

“We will evaluate whatever information we get. It is understood that Adam Rayqal was sent to the babysitter’s house at about 12.30pm (on Tuesday) in a healthy state. We will gather information from there on until the baby was found dead.

“We will look at the official medical report which will be issued soon by the Forensic Department of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said.

Mazlan said the babysitter and her housemate did not have any criminal record.

A post-mortem established that Adam Rayqal had suffered a brain haemorrhage and a fractured skull. — Bernama