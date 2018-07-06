Dr M: PPBM will protect Malays like Umno

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says PPBM can influence the country's administration and protect the people, especially Malays who feel unsafe as they believed only Umno could protect them. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BAGAN SERAI, July 6 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad urged Malays today to join his party to enable it to be effective in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“It is not that we want to fight or compete with the others, but it is to strengthen the party,” Dr Mahathir said at the party’s Hari Raya open house held at Bukit Merah Laketown Resort here.

Dr Mahathir said by holding the prime minister’s post, PPBM could influence the country's administration and protect the people, especially Malays who felt unsafe as they believed only Umno could protect them.

“I give you my word Bersatu will protect Malays like Umno,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also assured visitors at the event that PPBM, a Malay party, would not be another Umno, also a Malay nationalist party, which he claimed had forgotten its roots.

“Umno forgot they were set up to fight for religion, race and country,” said Dr Mahathir.

“Under Najib, Umno only think about money for themselves. The one who took and steal money is their president. Because of that, many of them left the party and joined other parties.

“More will realise they have become a tool for Najib and leave the party,” he added, referring to former prime minister and ex-Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Dr Mahathir said if more were to join the party, confidence in PPBM would grow.

“Those who attend our rally come in thousands. Sometimes the figure reaches 20,000, which means the support for PPBM is great.”

“But due to some some issues, we only won 13 seats. We should thank Pakatan Harapan for giving the opportunity to a leader from Bersatu to be the prime minister.”

Dr Mahathir noted there were many party flags at the event.

“I am confident if we contest under PPBM flag (during the 14th general election), we could win more but because some parties stopped us from getting registered and campaigning, we had to use other logos and symbols.”

“Still we managed to win seats although we were given difficult places to contest where Umno won with huge majorities.”

The event, which began at 3pm, saw some 20,000 people throng the open house.

They took the opportunity to visit the theme park and savour the various delicacies.

Among those present were Dr Mahathir’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, and Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Earlier during his arrival, the prime minister witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Emkay Foundation, Pulau Banding Foundation and Pulau Orang Utan Bukit Merah Foundation with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

The MoU is aimed at promoting academic cooperation, which includes setting up a research centre in science and medical fields at centres and facilities owned by Pulau Banding Foundation and Pulau Orang Utan Bukit Merah Foundation.

The foundations are also ready to take in UiTM masters students in the fields of humanities physiology or researches at Pulau Banding Rainforest Research Centre in Pulau Banding, Gerik or Orang Utan Island at Bukit Merah.

UiTM has agreed to participate in social impact studies and increase the number of Orang Asli students.

The university will also cooperate in the fields of disease, microbiology and pathology of orang utan to prevent disease.