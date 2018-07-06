Iggy Azalea drops two new songs

Rapper Iggy Azalea arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 6 — With the release of her Survive the Summer EP imminent, Iggy Azalea has dropped two new tracks, Tokyo Snow Trip and Kream featuring Tyga.

Survive the Summer was initially expected out on July 6 (and thought to be titled Surviving the Summer); while it was up for pre-order as of that date, its release is now slated for August 3.

However, the rapper has given fans a little something in the meantime, preempting the release with two new tracks off the EP.

Kream samples Wu-Tang Clan’s classic track C.R.E.AM, while Tokyo Snow Trip, as Azalea said in a recent interview, channels the Ying Yang Twins’ 2005 track The Whisper Song.

The singer is releasing a music video for every song on the six-track EP; a video for Kream was said to be due out within hours of the song’s release.

The lead single off the Surviving the Summer, Savior featuring Quavo, was released back in February. — AFP-Relaxnews