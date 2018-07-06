Missing Grab driver found safe

A Whatsapp screengrab of the emergency message to Johor Grab drivers to assist in locating the missing driver.

JOHOR BARU, July 6 — A male Grab car driver has returned home after disappearing for nearly two days due to a misunderstanding with his family, sparking fears he was abducted.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said Ishak Shuadak, 37, returned safely back home in Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, yesterday and showed no sign of injuries.

“investigators had earlier acted on the report that was lodged by the Grab driver’s wife at the Scientex station under the Seri Alam district police late Tuesday.

“Police had initially classified the case as a missing person report. However with the latest development, police have closed the case with no further action taken,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Mohd Khalil said police had put in much time and effort immediately after receiving the report.

He said police take a serious view on such incidents, but at times needed the cooperation from family members to inform investigators if there were domestic issues prior to the person’s disappearance.

“My advice to the public is to be fair to the police and inform us so we can better assist them with the situation,” added Mohd Khalil.

Ishak’s “disappearance” on late Tuesday night had sparked a frantic search by Johor-based Grab car drivers via social media and by his 35-year-old wife.

A search message was also viralled to most Johor Grab drivers’ WhatsApp groups in an attempt to look out for the driver in his grey Proton Saga BLM car.

Police had also tried to locate the driver at the last location of the victim's mobile phone.

Yesterday, several Johor Baru Grab car drivers found the car parked near a residential flat in Larkin here. Photographs of the car were viralled and the Grab driver, who was staying with a friend, later returned home to his family.

It was learnt that the Grab driver did not return home earlier due to a domestic misunderstanding.

On June 23, a 27-year-old Grab car driver was brutally murdered with strangulation marks on the neck in the rear passenger seat of his Perodua Myvi car at the parking lot in Taman Selayang Makmur in Kuala Lumpur.

Grab drivers requested for better security and safety benefits in light of the tragic incident.