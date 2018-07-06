Top national players march into National Squash Championships semis

Syafiq Kamal in action during the quarter final of the men’s premier division at the Ohana National Squash Championships 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― Syafiq Kamal's got one foot in the Asian Games after a hard fought 11-8, 11-1, 5-11, 6-11, 11-9 win over Addeen Idrakie in the quarterfinals of the National Squash Championships.

The national No. 4 is trying to make his first ever Asian Games squad and Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) are basing the selection for the quadrennial games, held in August this year, on performances at the national championships.

Syafiq is trying to be part of the men's team event as the two singles slots go to the top two finishers from the nationals which comes down to a three-way fight between Nafiizwan Adnan, Ivan Yuen Chee Wern and Ng Eain Yow.

“I desperately wanted to win today to put myself in good stead for selections for Asian Games that's why I lost the third game as I was rushing to finish,” said Syafiq.

“I'd love to play singles if I can but it'll be difficult to beat Wan. Of course I want to play singles if I can as getting to play against top opposition is great for my growth.”

Tomorrows semifinals is the exact carbon copy of last years semifinals where Wan played Syafiq while 2016 World Junior Champion, Ng Eain Yow meets Ivan Yuen Chee Wern in what is shaping up to be the match of the day.

“The last time I had a tough match on tour was in May. Since then I haven't played much so every match I've played here so far has been akin to a finals,” said Yow.

“Ivan and I know each other’s game well so I've prepared well for this competition. It's going to be a good scrap tomorrow,” added the 20-year-old three time British Junior Open Champion.

Ivan is the defending champion. He beat Wan in the finals last year for his first title.