Ringgit ends higher against US dollar after US tariffs take effect

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today, as the greenback weakened after the first round of US tariffs came into effect at noon today.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.0380/0420 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.0410/0450.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the greenback softened as the US tariffs on US$34 billion of imports from China took effect with little fanfare and was predictably met with an adverse reaction from China.

However, Innes noted that the ringgit bonds, which traded very neutral today, could have supported the local unit.

“The ringgit bonds were traded very neutral today due to the US non-farm payroll influence. The payroll data, which will be released later today, will be the critical US dollar driver in near term,” he told Bernama.

At the close, the local unit was traded mixed against a basket of currencies.

The ringgit improved against the pound to 5.3419/3476 from 5.3527/3600 and advanced against the yen to 3.6497/6536 from 3.6504/6547 on Thursday.

However, it slipped against the Singapore dollar to 2.9672/9712 from 2.9611/9645 and was lower against the euro at 4.7277/7340 from 4.7223/7286. — Bernama