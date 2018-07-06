Najib-linked accounts frozen to probe links to 1MDB, MACC clarifies

MACC says it has frozen all accounts suspected of being linked to the 1MDB scandal. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) clarified today that it has frozen all accounts suspected of being linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

This included that of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib, and the act was as done as stipulated by the law.

“We will determine whether or not the accounts concerned, were linked to the scandal,” MACC Deputy Chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki told Malay Mail, when asked to comment about Nooryana's claim on social media, that her infant son's bank account had also been frozen.

Azam also assured that the MACC will unfreeze any accounts which are later found to not be involved with 1MDB.

“Investigations are being carried out transparently and professionally,” Azam said.

MACC yesterday denied freezing the bank account of Najib’s grandson as part of their investigations.

The response came after Nooryana, through a post on social media, claimed her and her son’s accounts were frozen.

She had also claimed the banks had informed her of the impending freeze on her accounts.

Nooryana and her brother Norashman yesterday helped their father post the RM500,000 bail set by the court after the former prime minister claimed trial to three charges of criminal breach of trust and one charge of abuse of power.

The charges were over some RM42 million linked to SRC International, a former subsidiary of state investment firm of 1MDB.

Najib was given a bail of RM1 million, and was later allowed to post the amount over two separate dates, which requires him to deposit the remaining half a million by Monday.

Earlier today, Umno leader Datuk Lokman Noor Adam shared a picture of what he claimed to be a notice from MACC, informing Nooryana that three of her bank accounts, including a “Junior Saver” account, have been frozen.

Lokman took to his Instagram page to share the MACC notice, saying that one of the accounts belonged to Nooryana’s infant son Adam, that was opened under his mother’s name.

According to the letter posted by Lokman, the three accounts under Nooryana, daughter of former prime minister Najib, were all frozen under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The MACC has so far frozen 408 bank accounts, including that belonging to BN and several of its leaders, as part of ongoing investigations.