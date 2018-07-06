Lil Yachty drops single with Cardi B and Offset

Lil Yachty attends the 2018 Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala at Manhattan Centre on November 10, 2017 in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 6 — Cardi B teams up with her husband, Offset, on Lil Yachty’s new single Who Want the Smoke?.

This seems to be the summer of Cardi B, who this week became the first female rapper to earn two Billboard Hot 100 tracks (her new hit I Like It tops the charts this week, as did Bodak Yellow in 2017).

She’s now back in the spotlight to assist on Lil Yachty’s new single, contributing a verse in which she calls herself “the king of New York.”

Lil Yachty’s latest track follows shortly on from the release of his Valee-assisted Wombo. He released his latest album, Lil Boat 2, back in March.

Offset, meanwhile, is busy at work with Migos; they recently released a lavish video for their track Narcos and launch a joint tour with Drake later this month. — AFP-Relaxnews