Liverpool boss Klopp eyes more signings ahead of new season

Juergen Klopp says Liverpool are happy with their new signings for the next season. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, July 6 ― Liverpool are content with their new signings but will continue to strengthen their squad until the final day of the transfer window, manager Juergen Klopp said today.

Midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita have arrived at Liverpool so far but more signings could be made depending on the overall strength of the squad or if key players pick up injuries during the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

“Yes, I am happy,” Klopp told Liverpool's website. “And the work (on new signings) is always going on, that's how it is. Why should we stop until the window is closing?

“If all the players are coming back and healthy from the World Cup then we have already a really, really good team ― and that's the only thing I need to know.

“What happens on the other side, we will see, but we don't finish thinking about it before the last day of the window.”

The Merseyside outfit will challenge for the Premier League title in the upcoming campaign and improve on last season's runners-up finish in the Champions League.

Liverpool have begun their pre-season training camp and will play nine matches before the league kicks off on August 11.

The German manager says the pre-season fixtures are the perfect opportunity for the club's fringe players to stake a claim for a first team spot.

“I told the boys on Tuesday that everybody has the opportunity to show up, so do it,” Klopp added.

“I'm a lot of things but not blind, so that means I see what they offer ― and if someone offers something special then I will realise it and we will make decisions about it.”

Liverpool play their first pre-season friendly against Chester, team from the sixth-tier National League North, on Saturday. ― Reuters