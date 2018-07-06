Passengers stranded on ferry safely towed to land

A Penang ferry is seen at the ferry terminal in George Town. Today, the Pulau Payar ferry stalled while on its way to Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim at about 11.30am today. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 ― Passengers stranded in the middle of the sea when their ferry stalled were safely towed to the ferry terminal today.

According to a statement issued by Rapid Ferry Sdn Bhd, the Pulau Payar ferry stalled while on its way to Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim at about 11.30am today.

Two tugboats were dispatched within 18 minutes to tow the ferry to the berth at Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim for safe docking.

At that time, a total of 62 passengers, 27 cars and 49 motorcycles were on board the ferry.

“All passengers and vehicles were safely disembarked at Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim to continue with their travel,” the Rapid Ferry spokesperson said.

He apologised to the passengers.

“We are now investigating the cause of the incident,” he said.