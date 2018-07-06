Agriculture Ministry, Sarawak govt to set up joint committee, says minister

Agriculture Minister Salahuddin Ayub says the committee also served as a guarantee to reduce bureaucracy in the agriculture sector although the federal and state governments were represented by two different governments. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, July 6 ― The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry (MOA) and the Sarawak government will set up a committee to fully utilise the state's potential in agriculture.

Its minister Salahuddin Ayub said the committee also served as a guarantee to reduce bureaucracy in the agriculture sector although the federal and state governments were represented by two different governments.

He said the agreement to set up the committee was reached at a meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to discuss agricultural issues such as paddy field, cattle and dairy farm and other crops.

“We agreed to set up a joint committee between the MOA and the Sarawak agriculture ministry. MOA will be represented by its secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan.

“I hope with the existence of this committee, there will be no more bureaucratic problem or obstruction that will hinder the good relationship between the federal and state government.

“I will make sure that the incentives, expertise, relationship and negotiation between the federal and Sarawak government in this sector will be made easy,” he told reporters after a courtesy call to Abang Johari at the State Legislative Assembly Complex in Petra Jaya here today.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agricultural Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and State Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail were also present.

Salahudin said there were also discussions on bilateral ties in the new era of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government although there is a perception of political difficulties as Sarawak had opposition from the PH in its constituencies.

“But the issue will not hinder us to strengthen the relationship between the federal and state governments.

“Sarawak has already given a statement to support PH in Parliament.

“So it is very important for all the assemblymen to have a good spirit although it is necessary to argue and debate on necessary matters, for the benefit of the people,” he said. ― Bernama