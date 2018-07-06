Bursa Malaysia closes sharply lower on selling pressure

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bursa Malaysia closed sharply lower today on selling pressure, reflecting the cautious global equity sentiment amid persistent concerns over US-China trade tensions.

At 5pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 26.79 points weaker at 1,663.86 from Thursday’s close of 1,690.95.

The index opened 3.87 points higher at 1,694.52 and moved between 1,663.86 and 1,694.81 throughout the trading session.

Hermana Capital Bhd Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said global equity sentiment continued to be affected by worries on trade tensions between US and China and the possibility of a second round of trade imposition.

“Anytime now, they will be going for the second round of tariff imposition worth US$50 billion,” he told Bernama.

The first round of the imposition of new US tariffs on US$34 billion in Chinese imports started today and Beijing responded by imposing its own tariff rate of 25 per cent on US goods, equalling that of Washington.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank eased six sen to RM8.97, Public Bank fell 38 sen to RM22.52, Tenaga declined 16 sen to RM14.26, Petronas Chemicals slipped two sen to RM8.44 and CIMB shed 22 sen to RM5.31.

Among actives, TDM gained two sen to 26.5 sen and Icon Offshore bagged one sen to 14 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at 60.5 sen.

Barakah Offshore and Nova MSC slipped half-a-sen each to 14.5 sen and 16.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index fell 171.899 points to 11,798.99, the FBM70 slid 173.5 points to 14,534.71 and the FBMT100 Index lost 174.529 points to 11,595.24.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 168.92 points to 11,963.3 and the FBM Ace Index edged down 16.77 points to 5,234.18.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 258.6 points to 16,340.9, the Industrial Index edged down 44.18 points to 3,087.62 and the Plantation Index decreased 81.28 points to 7,421.28.

Losers outnumbered gainers 539 to 286, with 383 counters unchanged, 659 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume was lower at 2.01 billion units valued at RM2 billion from Thursday’s 2.17 billion units valued at RM1.44 billion.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.17 billion shares worth RM1.75 billion from yesterday’s 1.23 billion shares worth RM1.18 billion.

Warrants turnover eased to 619.47 million units valued at RM209.23 million from Thursday’s 626.1 million units valued at RM191.07 million.

Volume on the ACE Market shrank to 221.31 million shares valued at RM41.36 million from 312.66 million shares worth RM66.06 million.

Consumer products accounted for 63.01 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (177.7 million), construction (142.78 million), trade and services (489.18 million), technology (50.88 million), infrastructure (15.38 million), SPAC (2.42 million), finance (52.37 million), hotels (11.68 million), properties (98.45 million), plantations (65.5 million), mining (32,000), REITs (5.47 million) and closed/fund (36,000). — Bernama