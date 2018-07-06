Najib says didn’t want ‘bloodshed’, no NSC meeting called the night Pakatan won

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said that it was never his intention to call a last-minute National Security Council meeting on May 9, adding that he did not want to create a ruckus or ‘bloodshed’. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has denied convening a last-minute National Security Council (NSC) meeting on May 9 after realising Barisan Nasional had lost the 14th general election.

He told news portal Malaysiakini that it was never his intention to do so, adding that he did not want to create a ruckus or “bloodshed”.

“I don't want any bloodshed. That is a complete no-no as far as I was concerned.

“I am a democrat. I believe in the will of the people. They accused me of calling for an NSC meeting [but] there was no such meeting. You can ask all the members,” he was quoted as saying.

Pakatan Harapan chairman and Najib’s successor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed had in a recent interview said that the former might invoke NSC if BN was defeated.

Instead, Najib conceded defeat and assumed a peaceful transition the day after PH was announced as the coalition with the majority number of parliament seats.

In the news report, Najib said he knew he was going to be “politically prosecuted” under the PH administration, but added that he was confident of facing his accusers to clear his name.

When asked why he did not deliver his speech the night of May 9, Najib said he needed time to compose himself.

“It is not easy to meet the press the same night, for I had to gather my thoughts and get the final results,” he was quoted as saying.

Najib also stood firm on his speech that the Agong was the only one in power to decide which party would govern Putrajaya.

“I had a sense that the Agong will decide in the best interest for the country, which he did; he allowed Harapan to form the government.

“That is fine with us. It is the right of the Agong to decide, under the constitution,” he was quoted as saying.

Najib, when asked about his telephone conversation with PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the night of Polling Day, only said it was a “private conversation”.

“In a way, he has a sense of gratitude because I treated him well when he was serving his sentence,” Najib reportedly said, referring to Anwar.

“Towards the end, when he was under treatment, I allowed him to stay in a special rehab which was very comfortable.

“It was in that context that we exchanged our views of the election but there was nothing definite. I think that conversation should be best left on a private basis,” he was quoted as saying.