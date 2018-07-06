Rais says willing to be Parliament Speaker

Tan Sri Rais Yatim expressed hope that MPs this time would watch their language in the House because the public was watching them. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― Tan Sri Rais Yatim said he would take up the challenge of facing more outspoken MPs if he were to be appointed Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

The former sociocultural adviser to the government under then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration, however, told news portal Malaysiakini that he has yet to receive any letter from the government.

“Currently, I’m prepared to face any possibility. In fact, if it were to happen, it would be a national service because being a Speaker now isn’t easy.

“The people (Members of Parliament) are now all vocal, they are all very knowledgeable and they speak in a very sharp manner,” Rais was quoted saying yesterday.

He reportedly expressed hope that MPs this time would watch their language in the House because the public was watching them.

The first meeting of the first session of the 14th Parliament will start on July 16.

Rais was previously minister in Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet during the latter’s first stint as prime minister.

Umno sacked Rais, Tun Daim Zainuddin and Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz last May for supporting Pakatan Harapan in the run-up to the 14th general election that saw Barisan Nasional ousted from government for the first time in history.

Rais later joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.