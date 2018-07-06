Say goodbye to travel sickness with Citroën’s Seetroën glasses

The Seetroën glasses are out now priced €99. — Handout via AFP

PARIS, July 6 — French car-maker Citroën presents Seetroën, the first glasses designed to eliminate motion sickness in a matter of minutes. They’re available to buy for €99 (RM468).

The Seetroën glasses use technology developed by the French startup, Boarding Ring. The concept is surprisingly simple: the glasses contain a coloured liquid that recreates the horizon line to resolve conflict between the senses. For the glasses to work, queasy travellers should put them on as soon as they start to experience the first symptoms of travel sickness. After around 10 minutes, the glasses enable the mind to resynchronise with the movement perceived by the inner ear. The user can then take the glasses off and enjoy the rest of their journey.

The Seetroën glasses can be used by adults and children over the age of 10. The glasses don’t have lenses and can be shared between members of a family, co-workers or travel buddies. They can also be worn over the top of regular glasses. The Seetroën travel sickness glasses are out now priced €99 and can be used in cars and buses, as well as on boats and planes.

According to Citroën, over 30 million people in Europe suffer from chronic travel sickness. — AFP-Relaxnews