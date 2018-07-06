Media personnel still seen outside Najib’s house

At 1.15pm, a white Toyota Vellfire MPV, which was escorted by a police car and motorcycle, was seen leaving Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s residence. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― The residence of Datuk Seri Najib Razak at Jalan Langgak Duta here remains the focus of media personnel who had been camping outside the former prime minister's house to report on any latest development.

A check by Bernama revealed that several media practitioners, particularly photographers, were being stationed there today to record the movement of Najib and his family members.

The private residence is being guarded by personnel from the Sentul District Police Headquarters.

Police have also set up a mobile police station there and tightened the security by inspecting every vehicle coming in and out of the road leading to the residence.

At 1.15pm, a white Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), which was escorted by a police car and motorcycle, was seen leaving the residence. The MPV was believed to have brought Najib to the nearby mosque for Friday prayers.

Najib's movement continued to be the focus of media personnel since Tuesday when he was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and the next day when he was brought to a court here to face the charges in connection with SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Najib pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur High Court last Wednesday to three charges of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). ― Bernama