After lengthy battle, court tells Selangor Islamic enforcers to keep hands off Ahmadis

Some of the Ahmadiyya community were met outside the courtroom at the Shah Alam High Court April 10, 2018. 39 Ahmadis were arrested by Jais on April 11, 2014 for performing Friday prayers in a place that was not a mosque. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― The Shah Alam High Court decided today that the Shariah Court has no jurisdiction over members of the Ahmadiyya community, as the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has refused to recognise the Muslim sect as adherents.

The Ahmadiyya community’s spokesman Ainul Yakin M. Zain confirmed the decision to Malay Mail, following a lengthy judicial review after 39 Ahmadis were arrested by Jais in 2014.

“Thank Allah, the Malaysian court has held to justice and given proper justice to the Ahmadiyya community on this historic day,” the community said in a statement.

The Ahmadis were seeking a judicial review following Jais’ arrest of its community members — which included eight Pakistani asylum seekers, two Indian nationals, one Indonesian and three minors — on April 11, 2014 for performing Friday prayers in a place that was not a mosque.

The group was told that it had not obtained written permission to use the premises — a shoplot in Dolomite Park, Batu Caves — for purposes which may only be carried out on, in or by a mosque, contrary to Section 97 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

The Ahmadis, who are derogatorily called Qadianis here, adhere to the same beliefs as the Sunni branch of Islam, but also believe that their founder Mirza Ghulam Ahmad was the Imam Mahdi, Islam’s prophesied redeemer.

MORE TO COME