Bank Negara international reserves at US$104.7b as of June 29

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$104.7 billion (RM423.4 billion) as at June 29, 2018 compared with US$107.9 billion as at June 14, 2018.

The reserves has taken into account quarterly adjustment for foreign exchange revaluation changes following the strengthening of the US dollar against various foreign currency reserve assets held by BNM.

In a statement, the central bank said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves at US$98.3 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$0.9 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs – US$1.2 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.8 billion).

Assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM423.38 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM4.39 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM202.27 million), loans and advances (RM7.25 billion), land and buildings (RM4.17 billion) and other assets (RM9.95 billion). — Bernama