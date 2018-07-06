Tourism Ministry says ready to revise Visit Malaysia 2020 logo

The Visit Malaysia 2020 logo drew flak from netizens for its seemingly poor design. — Picture via Facebook/Rizal Hakimm

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is ready to revise the design of the Visit Malaysia 2020 logo if required, says its minister Mohammadin Ketapi.

“People say the logo was criticised, but to me, it’s not like that as everyone has his or her own perspective.

“In fact, we have a long time before 2020 to improve on or touch up the existing design if necessary,” he said during a press conference held in conjunction with the flagging-off ceremony of the 2018 Lady Bikers Tourism Ride here, today.

Also present were his deputy Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah and Johor State Women and Tourism Development Committee chairman Liow Cai Tun.

The Visit Malaysia 2020 logo launched in Chiang Mai, Thailand, by former tourism and culture minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz in conjunction with Asean Tourism earlier this year, drew flak from netizens for its seemingly ‘poor design’.

Among the complaints were that the logo looked ‘unprofessional’ and ‘very ordinary’.

Mohamed Nazri however, stood by the design, saying it was created by in-house staff.

The Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign aims to attract more than 36 million tourists to the country, generating revenue of up to RM168 billion.

Mohammadin said he was willing to continue with the policies and plans laid out by his predecessor if they were indeed of benefit to the people and country.

In the meantime, the Silam MP said he was open to meeting and discussing with any party including bikers, to promote tourism and culture in the country.

“For me, it’s a good move towards improving the domestic tourism industry, and the discussions may also touch on the incentives that the ministry can provide to the group,” he said.

On the 2018 Lady Bikers Tourism Ride featuring 108 women superbikers travelling from Putrajaya to Johor, Mohammadin said it was a smart and well-received programme.

He said the three-day event organised by the Johor state government which also sees the bikers visiting 14 tourist locations could also promote local tourism in a fast, inexpensive and effective manner, as participants were sure to share photos of their escapade on social media. — Bernama