Alibaba Group launches Malaysia Week eCommerce campaign

Multimedia Development Corporation (MDEC) chief operating officer Ng Wan Peng . — File pic

HANGZHOU, July 6 — Alibaba Group launched a “Malaysia Week” campaign today, an eCommerce milestone, under the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) initiative.

The campaign, which ends on July 12, aimed to attract Chinese consumers to buy Malaysian products through its online marketplace as part of Alibaba’s continued commitment to Malaysia, the tech giant’s first Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) hub outside of China.

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief operating officer Datuk Ng Wan Peng said the Malaysia Week initiative offered an array of eCommerce opportunities.

Speaking to reporters here today, she said Malaysia Week would showcase more than 100 Malaysian brands and more than 800 products not only to China’s market, but also to global markets.

“Malaysian eCommerce, SMEs and the tourism industry are set to reap the benefits from Malaysia Week. Today we have more than 3,000 SMEs participating in DFTZ in various product categories such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, furniture, health and medical sectors,” said Ng.

She said the campaign also aimed to attract more than 60,000 tourists to Malaysia to experience the country’s rich diversity in terms of culture, food, and tourist attractions.

Meanwhile, Alibaba.com general manager Kuo Zhang said as the world’s largest business-to-business (B2B) one-stop service platform, Alibaba.com helped bring Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to the global stage and drive their business growth.

“It also provides training to ensure that Malaysia has a pool of local e-commerce talent to develop the country’s digital economy.

“As a key component of the eWTP initiative, we will continue to strive towards lowering trade barriers for SMEs in Malaysia and beyond,” Kuo said.

More than 50 Malaysian brands are participating in the campaign and would be featured on Tmall.com, which catered to consumers looking for branded products and premium shopping experience during the week-long promotion. — Bernama