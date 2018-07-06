Police set up task force to combat online gaming

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said that the culprits could also be arrested and prosecuted under Section 4B(a) and Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The police have set up a task force to combat the ‘mini casino’ online gaming that is becoming widespread, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today.

“In the first six months of this year, 25 suspects were detained under the Prevention Of Crime Act (Poca).

“The Royal Malaysia Police warns of firm action against the organisers and patrons of online gambling despite the fact that it is difficult to trace their operations as they are mobile and not confined to any premises,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police headquarters here.

He also said that the culprits could also be arrested and prosecuted under Section 4B(a) and Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Bernama