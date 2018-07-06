Works minister pledges to honour previously approved projects

Works Minister Baru Bian speaks during a press conference regarding the newly officiated P10 flyover in Batu Maung July 6, 2018. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will honour all contracts for public works projects that were approved and signed during the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s tenure, Works Minister Baru Bian said today.

The newly-appointed federal minister said some projects have already been approved and contracts already signed.

“We must honour these contracts unless we get complaints that the projects were delayed or those that were categorised as failed, then these will be given attention,” he told reporters after opening a newly completed RM123 million flyover in Batu Maung here.

He added that this was only his fourth day as the works minister and he was still being briefed on the numerous projects under his ministry.

“I have yet to get the bigger picture, but I want to assure the public that I will continue with the vision of the federal government to improve the infrastructure of the country,” he said.

Since the minister hailed from Sarawak, he said he knew of the conditions in Sabah and Sarawak and he would know the infrastructure projects that should be prioritised there.

“Of course, there are also states in the peninsula that needed to have some projects prioritised and I will look into it too,” he said.

He said he will focus on critical projects that affect the people and also projects related to important infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and fresh water for Sabah and Sarawak.

“I am not sure whether the peninsular states have issues with fresh water, but it is an issue in Sabah and Sarawak so my focus will be on that too,” he said.

A view of the P10 Flyover that started from Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Maung and ended at Solok Bayan Lepas in Penang July 6, 2018.

Earlier, Baru officiated the opening of the 1.25km flyover (P10) that starts from Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Maung and ends at Solok Bayan Lepas.

He said the opening of the newly upgraded road will have a positive impact for the people living in the area and especially beneficial for the industrial area in Permatang Damar Laut and Batu Maung.

The P10 will be able to cater to more vehicles coming from the Sultan Abdul Halim Bridge and heading towards the Penang International Airport or Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah.

Works on the flyover started in 2015 and it was fully completed in accordance with the schedule on June 29.

The RM123 million project encompassed the two-way four-lane flyover, a new roundabout at the junction of Batu Maung, a new pedestrian bridge at the SK Batu Maung, and upgrading the road from a two-lane road to a four-lane road.