MACC notice shows ‘Junior Saver’ account frozen, Umno leader claims

According to the letter posted by Datuk Lokman Adam (pic), the three accounts under Nooryana were all frozen under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — An Umno leader shared today a picture of what he claimed to be a notice from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) telling Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s daughter that three of her bank accounts, including a “Junior Saver” account, have been frozen.

Datuk Lokman Adam took to his Instagram page to share the MACC notice, saying that one of the accounts belonged to Nooryana Najwa’s infant son Adam that was opened under his mother’s name.

“MACC wants to deny? Of course the account was under the mother’s name, as Adam is still a baby, but don’t you understand the meaning of ‘Junior Saver’?

“Would anyone’s mom use a junior account?” the Umno supreme council member asked.

According to the letter posted by Lokman, the three accounts under Nooryana, daughter of former prime minister Najib, were all frozen under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Malay Mail has contacted MACC deputy commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki and is awaiting a reply.

MACC yesterday denied freezing the bank account of Najib’s grandson as part of their investigations.

The response came after Nooryana, through a post on social media, claimed her and her son’s accounts were frozen.

She had also claimed the banks had informed her of the impending freeze on her accounts.

Nooryana and her brother Norashman yesterday helped their father post the RM500,000 bail set by the court after the former prime minister claimed trial to three charges of criminal breach of trust and one charge of abuse of power.

The charges were over some RM42 million linked to SRC International, a former subsidiary of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib was given a bail of RM1 million, and was later allowed to post the amount over two separate dates, which requires him to deposit the remaining half a million by Monday.