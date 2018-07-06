Works minister to focus on hospital upgrades, hillslope repairs in Penang

Baru Bian said the Penang state government had raised concerns over the delay in the upgrading projects for both hospitals. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 — Works Minister Baru Bian said today he will focus on the delayed upgrading works in Penang Hospital and Seberang Jaya Hospital here.

He said the Penang state government had raised concerns over the delay in the upgrading projects for both hospitals.

“I will focus on the two projects that were delayed. I will put more focus on critical projects such as those involving infrastructure, hospital, schools and infrastructure for fresh water,” he told reporters after opening a flyover in Batu Maung here.

He said he will also look into concerns raised by the Penang state government on urgent repairs needed for hill slopes that had collapsed during a storm last November.

Penang state exco for public works, utilities and flood mitigation Zairil Khir Johari said he and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow met with the minister earlier to discuss urgent public works projects in Penang that needed the ministry’s attention.

He said there are still many hill slopes that had collapsed due to the storm last year that were not repaired and needed to be urgently repaired and strengthened.

“The state could not afford to repair the slopes as we do not have the funding to do so, especially when there are up to 30 hill slopes along Jalan Tun Sardon that needed to be repaired,” Zairil clarified when contacted later.

He said the slopes’ conditions were affected by the storm last year and between six and eight of it are in urgent need of repair to prevent any future incidents.

The costs to repair and strengthen the hill slopes start from RM1 million and could go up to RM5 million for each slope.

He said the state is not allowed to use grants to repair slopes that are above three metres, so the federal government had to undertake these repair works.

“We had written to the federal government previously so now, we raised this issue with the new minister and he has responded positively that he will look into it,” Zairil said.

The state hoped to work with the ministry to start repair and strengthening works on the hill slopes soon, he said.