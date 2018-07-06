Zakir Naik can stay if he behaves, PM says

Zakir is wanted by the Indian government for alleged money laundering and terrorism. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that Malaysia will not deport controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik home to India as long as he does not create problems here.



The Mumbai-born Islamic televangelist is wanted by the Indian government for alleged money laundering and terrorism. He has been living abroad since 2016.



“As long as he is not creating any problem, we won’t deport him because he has PR status,” Dr Mahathir told a news conference after chairing a Pakatan Harapan presidential council here.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamed Fuzi Harun yesterday denied news reports from India that Dr Zakir was to be deported.

According to Indian media, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had formally requested Dr Zakir’s extradition in January.

Dr Zakir is under investigation for issuing alleged hate speeches that inspired the 2016 terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bagladesh.