Dr M: Pakatan to use PKR logo for Sg Kandis by-election

Mahathir said the PH presidential council has decided to stick with PKR’s logo so as not to confuse voters. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue to use PKR’s logo for the upcoming Sungai Kandis by-election even though the coalition is officially registered, its chairman said today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the PH presidential council has decided to stick with PKR’s “blue eye” logo so as not to confuse voters, adding that the candidate will be from the component party.

“We don’t want to confuse the people. We will contest using PKR’s logo and symbol. We are preparing and PH’s candidate for the up-coming by election will come from PKR,” he told a news conference after chairing the PH presidential council here.

Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei died last Monday from stage four cancer of the lymphoma, triggering the Selangor state by-election, the first to be held after the May 9 general election.

The Election Commission has yet to announce the by-election date.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail who was also at the news conference said he has informed Selangor PKR to come up with a list of names.

“After receiving the names, the party’s central leadership will submit them to Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council for their approval,” he said.