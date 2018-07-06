I have not been following the voyages of Jho Low, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya July 6, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he has not personally been following the “voyages” of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and is therefore unaware of the latter’s location.

He added that tracking down the Penang-born popularly known as Jho Low, wanted for his involvement with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund, is the job of its investigators.

“I have not been following the voyages of Jho Low so I don’t know where he is. It is up to the people tasked with tracing him and dealing with all the problems caused by 1MDB,” he told a news conference here when asked if he can confirmed if Low is in Macau as reported yesterday.

The high-flying flamboyant Low is suspected of involvement in siphoning millions of US dollars from 1MDB to funds abroad that strayed from its original purposes, which was to attract foreign investment into the country.

He was reported to have tried to broker a deal with the government to be given immunity from prosecution over 1MDB but was rejected.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun revealed that the 36-year-old had evaded police arrest in Hong Kong by slipping away to Macau.

The Immigration Department cancelled Low's passport on June 15.