Me? Vindictive? What for? Dr M asks Najib’s daughter in stink over accounts freeze

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya July 6, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad rejected that his administration is bent on taking revenge against his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak by freezing the family’s bank accounts.

Dr Mahathir was responding to allegations by Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa and firmly stated that there’s no need for the Pakatan Harapan government to behave in a vindictive manner.

“What’s the reason for us to behave vindictively? We never complained before. All my friends were not allowed to be my friends. Some of them had their bank accounts frozen too. We never complained,” he said in a news conference here.

He said her words were mere accusations and that if Nooryana felt she is in the right, she could take it up to a court of law.

Yesterday, Nooryana had posted on Facebook that immediately after paying bail for her father, she was informed by the bank that it was under instructions to freeze her personal account, as well as that of her 10-month-old son.

“Is the government so vindictive that they want to eliminate our entire family?

“What does my baby’s savings have to do with 1MDB? Is this the new Malaysia people we were praying for?” Nooryana had asked.

