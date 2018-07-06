Malaysians view digitalisation as threat to jobs, study finds

Malaysia was ranked among the top three countries in terms of digital awareness in the Asia Pacific. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Two out of five Malaysians fear that they will lose their jobs due to digitalisation and view it as a threat to their employment, according to a study by Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud-based applications.

The study, jointly conducted with global market intelligence firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), revealed that while employees in Malaysia have a high awareness of digitalisation, 37 per cent felt that they do not have the right skill set to compete.

Over 1,400 employees across eight countries were involved in the study, namely Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.

In a statement today, Workday said that Malaysia was among the top three countries in terms of digital awareness in the Asia Pacific, with 73 per cent of respondents expecting technological advances to have an impact in the workplace.

“This wave of digitalisation brings both new opportunities and threats. Businesses in Malaysia must invest in training and reskilling initiatives to ensure their employees are prepared for the challenges ahead,” said Workday Southeast Asia Managing Director, Jasie Fon.

The study also noted that Malaysia has the highest turnover rate in the region, with 38 per cent of the respondents stating that they were likely to switch jobs in the next 12 months.

It said the main reasons for switching jobs include better pay and reward, better career prospects and work life balance. — Bernama