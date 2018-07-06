Umno-linked NGO claims Pakatan govt based on lies, demands police probe

Lokman claimed that the previous Barisan Nasional ruling coalition were rejected by voters in the last elections due to Dr Mahathir’s 'slander and lies'. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Umno-linked Pemantau Malaysia Baru accused Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders of forming government by duping voters in the May 9 national polls.

Its leader Datuk Lokman Adam, who is also an Umno supreme council member, said the NGO will be filing a police report today to enable investigations into the legitimacy of the PH government led by Dr Mahathir.

“Seeing as the Pakatan Harapan government was formed based on defamation and lies, we make this report to request the police investigate whether a government based on defamation and lies is legitimate or not, and if legal action can be taken against the Big Defamer Tun Mahathir Mohamad and other Pakatan Harapan leaders.

“I’m confident many Malaysians who were deceived by Tun Mahathir also want Parliament to be dissolved and fresh elections to be held to enable the rakyat who made the right decision after knowing the truth,” he said in a statement.

Lokman claimed that the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) ruling coalition were rejected by voters in the last elections due to Dr Mahathir’s “slander and lies” about former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak being the person who stole RM2.6 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“However, I and millions of Malaysians were shocked when there were no charges made against Datuk Seri Najib Razak for stealing RM1.6b from 1MDB when he was taken to court.

“Instead, among the charged were the result of the former CEO of SRC International who deposited SRC International’s CSR contributions into Umno’s trust fund in Najib’s name as Umno president and the holder of Umno’s trust. I also understand the account is coordinated by Nik Faisal and not Datuk Seri Najib,” he said.

Lokman then claimed that Attorney-General Tommy Thomas told a news conference after prosecuting Najib on Wednesday that no other charges will be levied against the Pekan MP.

However, many news outlets, including national news wire Bernama quoted Thomas saying otherwise.

To Lokman, Dr Mahathir’s actions over the past three years in the run-up to the elections and his PH government’s subsequent actions were proof of their alleged deceit.

He said he would file the complaint at the Dang Wangi police district headquarters tonight.

He called for supporters to gather outside the Sogo Mall downtown at 9pm before marching to the police station.

Najib claimed trial at the High Court on Wednesday to three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abusing his position for personal gain.