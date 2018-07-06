China says 'forced to take necessary countermeasures' after US tariffs

A shipping container is lifted by a crane at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, April 10, 2014. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, July 6 — China said today it was “forced to take necessary countermeasures,” after Washington imposed tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports at the stroke of midnight.

“China promised not to fight the first shot, but in order to defend the core interests of the country and the interests of the people, we are forced to take the necessary countermeasures,” China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

The statement did not specify what those countermeasures would entail beyond taking the case to the World Trade Organisation, though the ministry had previously said it would hit back with new border taxes on an equal amount of US goods. — AFP