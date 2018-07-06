Luis Suarez vs chapteh, sepak takraw and gasing (VIDEO)

Suarez recently tried his foot at sepak takraw. — Screengrab from Instagram Video

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Tourism Malaysia’s ambassador Luis Suarez took the ‘Keepy Uppies Challenge’ recently with three Malaysian sports.

In the clip uploaded yesterday, the Barcelona striker and Uruguay national team talisman tries out chapteh, sepak takraw and gasing.

You’ll have to click on the video to see how he does — but you know what they say about natural-born athletes.

Suarez famously took on the Malaysian Cuisine Challenge in February — and gave local food, such as roti canai, satay, char koay teow, nasi lemak and popiah, a resounding thumbs-up.

Tourism Malaysia sealed a year-long partnership deal with Suarez earlier this year, as part of the Malaysia Truly Asia promotional campaign.

Catch Suarez in action at 10pm Malaysian time tonight as Uruguay take on France in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Fifa World Cup.