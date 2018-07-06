‘Free Najib’ crowdfunding crosses RM86,000 in first 24 hours

Ghulam Muzaffar Gulam Mustakim holds up a box with the words ‘Free Najib’ for the launch of a donation drive for the embattled former prime minister. — Picture from China Press

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — A crowdfunding campaign to cover Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM500,000 bail has hit RM86,282 as at 9.30am today, within 24 hours of being set up.

The CIMB account number 8601952060 under the name Kelab Belia Berkhidmat was started by Seputeh Umno deputy division chief Datuk Mohd Razlan Rafii in solidarity with the former prime minister who was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of power abuse for personal gain over SRC International Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of his brainchild 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the High Court Wednesday.

Najib was released the same day after his children paid half of the RM1 million bail amount, but must cough up the other half by next Monday.

Mohd Razlan has said that the fund is purely to help Najib cover his bail amount.

“This fund will only be open until next Monday 9 July 2018 12 noon,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the donation amount will be handed to Najib’s representative in court.