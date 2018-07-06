Penang sees 48pc spike in hand, foot and mouth disease cases

Afif said a total of 53 nurseries and kindergartens have reported HFMD clusters in their premises this year. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 — Reports of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in Penang rose to 1,555 cases as of July 4, state exco Dr Afif Bahardin said.

The agriculture, agro-based industries, rural development and health committee chairman said the number represented a 48 per cent increase from the 1,050 cases in the same period last year.

“This year, as of now, a total of 53 nurseries and kindergartens have reported HFMD clusters in their premises, which is an increase of 381 per cent compared to only 11 clusters reported in the same period last year,” he said.

He said the HFMD is caused by infections of the Coxsackie A16 and Enterovirus 71 (EV71) virus strains.

“This virus is spread through saliva, blisters and feces of those infected,” he said in a statement issued today.

Dr Afif said in mild infections, the patient will have fever followed by blisters on the hands, feet, mouth and tongue.

He said all HFMD patients will recover without any treatment after seven to 10 days.

“However, the EV71 infection is high risk as it can lead to serious complications such as encephalitis, pulmonary oedema and myocarditis,” he said.

He called on the public and all childcare centre operators including kindergartens and nurseries to ensure the cleanliness of the premises and items used by the children.

“The centres must conduct checks on all children to ensure they do not have HFMD symptoms while those with such symptoms are advices to stay home,” he said.

He also told all childcare centres to report HFMD clusters to the district health office for prevention and control.