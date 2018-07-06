Putting the spotlight on cult issues

Hishamuddin believes individuals are lured into cult organisations due to a desire to be accepted and validated. — Picture courtesy of Durian Asean

PETALING JAYA, July 6 — Mention the word “cult” and personalities such as Charles Manson and Jim Jones instantly come to mind.

Though relatively uncommon, Malaysia is also not free of cult activities.

Ever heard of Ariffin Mohammed or Ayah Pin, the founder of Sky Kingdom, also known as the “teapot cult” in Terengganu? What about Al-Arqam, Ashaari Mohammad’s Islamic religious sect that was banned by the federal government in 1994?

In Dealing with DiffiCULT Issues, a series by English-language online radio station Durian Asean held in conjunction with the upcoming Malaysia Dharma Stream Forum 2018, organisers are hoping to raise awareness on the rise of cult organisations in the country.

“Like other major religions of the world, Buddhism has its fair share of stories of whether the leader is called the living Buddha or sifu as long as there is a tendency to use and abuse the dharma for personal gains such as getting followers to feed on the leader’s ego,” explained presenter Kok Jun Sern.

Durian Asean founder Jamaluddin Ibrahim said there were people who have fallen victim to dubious organisations masquerading as yoga and meditation centres.

Last week, social activist and columnist Hishamuddin Rais, a keen reader and observer of all things cult, spoke about the tendency for individuals to be lured into such groups.

“Cult is about our need and desire to follow something, cults happen when an individual requires a referral point because there’s a part of our brain that desires to be validated,” Hishamuddin said.

“You cannot blame a cult leader without blaming the people who believed in him.”

Hishamuddin was joined by speaker and trainer of eastern and western metaphysics Sherab Wong and author of nine books on the topic of persuasion and former cult believer Kong Keen Yung.

“Cult is not only in religion, the term is extended to films, music records, books, songs — it’s something that you imagine that gives you satisfaction and you follow it,” said Hishamuddin.

In a modern capitalist system, he believes cults are associated with power and wealth, which explains the abundant horror stories of victims being cheated of their earnings and savings as part of being a cult member.

When that happens, Wong said most victims choose to stay silent, for fear of their safety and in most cases, the shame attached to it.

Siti urges cult victims to speak out and be aware of their religious rights. — Picture courtesy of Durian Asean

This week, lawyer and human rights activist Siti Kasim urged victims to speak out and ask for help if they were abused or duped by a cult.

In some cases, women have faced sexual abuse by cult leaders and are afraid to seek help.

“Women who have been sexually and physically abused, there are bodies that they can go to such as Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO).

“There’s also All Women's Action Society (AWAM) which have shelters for victims and for Muslim women who need to deal with religious issues, there’s the Telenisa helpline that’s run by Sisters in Islam (SIS),” she said.

Siti, who recently made headlines for being arrested after she was accused of kidnapping her client, a young woman named Anis Izzatty Ruslan, said it was important for people to be aware of their rights where freedom of religion is concerned.

“Cult leaders are always a domineering strong person who controls the situation, these people gain strength from your fear — by you not being fearful of them, they won’t have the power any more.

“If you think something is wrong, go to the police. Fear is our number one enemy,” said Siti.

The Malaysia Dharma Stream Forum 2018 will take place on July 22 at Nexus Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Bangsar South.