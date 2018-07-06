Malaysia is finally getting the Nokia banana phone with 4G

Take a walk down memory lane with Nokia’s new throwback device, the 8110 4G. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Nokia’s new throwback device, the 8110 4G has finally arrived in Malaysia. Like the reborn Nokia 3310, it’s also a feature phone but this supports faster 4G. On top of that, you can even use it as a hotspot.

To recap on the device, the 8110 4G gets a small 2.45″ QVGA display encased in a polycarbonate shell. It runs on a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor with 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage.

Unlike the original, this new version gets a rear camera that can snap low-resolution pictures at 2MP resolution. It supports dual-SIM and it also allows storage expansion up to 64GB with a microSD card.

Powering the banana phone is a removable 1,500mAh battery which charges via microUSB. According to Nokia, a full charge can last up to 25 days on standby. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and it supports FM Radio.

Apart from supporting 3G and 4G (FDD-LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20) bands, the Nokia 8110 4G also supports GPS, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi as well as Bluetooth 4.1. Depending on your network, it also supports VoLTE for HD voice calls.

Since it’s a feature phone, it runs on KaiOS instead of Android. Recently Google had invested US$22 million (RM88 million) onto the platform and you can expect more integration of Google services. At the moment, there’s Google Search, Google Maps, Twitter and Facebook for KaiOS. Word has it that WhatsApp will be made available soon.

The Nokia 8110 4G is officially priced at RM285 and it will go on sale in Malaysia starting today. You can have it in either Black or Yellow.

Take note that there are several clones of the device in the market. If the price is too good to be true, it could be fake. If you’re interested, you can get it via Shopee, 11street or at an authorised Nokia Dealer. — SoyaCincau