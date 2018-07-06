MACC hauls Riza Aziz back for fourth day of questioning

Riza Aziz arrives at the MACC headquarters in a black Audi for a fourth day of questioning in Putrajaya, July 6 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — Film producer Riza Aziz arrived this morning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here for his fourth straight day of interviews over the 1MDB corruption scandal.

The 48-year-old son of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was seen arriving in a black Audi at 9.48am.

Riza’s production firm, Red Granite Pictures, was implicated by the US Department of Justice as recipients of funds alleged stolen from 1MDB.

The funds were allegedly used in the production of the movie Wolf of Wall Street.

Najib was charged on Wednesday with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of power abuse in relation to RM42 million from a former 1MDB unit.