VIP at the Vatican: Take a tour before the museums open

Groups for this tour are limited to 20 people and bookings can be made at www.tripadvisor.com. Tickets cost €449. — AFP pic

ROME, July 6 — Travel reviews aggregator TripAdvisor, which can also be used to book travel experiences and excursions, is offering visitors the chance to get very early access to the Vatican Museums before the doors officially open. The tour offers a rare opportunity to visit the Sistine Chapel without the crowds and to see the sun rise over the holy city, a popular sight with tourists from all around the world.

As well as being one of the most sacred places in Christendom, the Vatican Museums also topped TripAdvisor's list of the most-booked travel experiences of 2017. It may sound unbelievable, but visitors can be faced with a four-hour wait to get an entry ticket! More organised travellers can book a ticket in advance, starting their visit at the official opening time of 9am.

However, a handful of lucky visitors — with substantial budgets — can now see inside the Vatican Museums with exclusive early access from 6am. Visitors booked on the tour follow a Vatican clavigero (key keeper) inside the iconic landmark, as he unlocks the doors to the Sistine Chapel, Raphael's Rooms, the Gallery of Maps and the many other rooms and galleries. The tour ends with breakfast in the Pinecone Courtyard as other visitors start to arrive.

This exclusive access tour doesn't exempt visitors from dressing modestly, however, as men and women must keep their knees and shoulders covered. Groups for this tour are limited to 20 people and bookings can be made at www.tripadvisor.com. Tickets cost €449 (RM2,123).

Anyone put off by the price could try escaping the crowds at one of the Vatican Museums' night openings, running April to October, 7pm to 11pm. — AFP-Relaxnews