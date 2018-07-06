Fiat celebrates 60th anniversary of the 500 Jolly Spiaggina

The Fiat 500 ‘Spiaggina 58’. — Pictures courtesy of Fiat

ROME, July 6 — For the 60th anniversary of the Fiat 500 Jolly Spiaggina — the first special series model of the legendary little car — the Italian car manufacturer is releasing a new Fiat 500 “Spiaggina 58,” limited to 1958 units.

Symbolic of the “Dolce Vita” era in which it was launched, summer 1958’s Fiat 500 Jolly Spiaggina is being celebrated in style for its 60th birthday, with a modern and highly chic interpretation. With its vintage styling, the new Spiaggina 58 is available only as a convertible and comes in Volare Blue with a beige soft top.

The interior promises sophisticated design features, with dashboard details in the same blue as the exterior paintwork, two-tone seats and model-specific floor mats.

Firmly rooted in 2018, the Fiat 500 Spiaggina 58 comes with a seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system — compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — plus Tom Tom navigation and DAB digital radio.

This special edition also has automatic climate control, rear parking sensors and height-adjustable seats.

The Fiat 500 Spiaggina by Garage Italia.

Garage Italia creative hub has joined forces with design studio Pininfarina on a very special showcar version, the Fiat 500 “Spiaggina by Garage Italia.”

This model loses the roof and turns the rear seats into a generous compartment ready to load up with beach gear.

The showcar also has a lowered nautical windshield. This customizable model will be available soon via Garage Italia. — AFP-Relaxnews