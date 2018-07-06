Jim Broadbent joins Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard in 'Six Minutes to Midnight'

British actor Jim Broadbent, pictured here in November 2014, an Oscar winner and two-time recipient of Golden Globe and Bafta awards. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 6 — An Oscar winner in 2001 for his performance in Iris, Jim Broadbent has signed up to take part in a 1930s thriller written and directed by Andy Goddard of Downton Abbey.

Inspired by real events, Six Minutes to Midnight follows a teacher working in a private school in England.

Among its intake, the school accommodates a number of children of high-society German citizens.

As the teacher discovers, those parents have sent their children abroad in an effort to better spread the message of National Socialism — an ideology now better known as Nazism.

Filming has already begun on location in Britain, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As well as Jim Broadbent, whose many feature film appearances have included Gangs of New York, The Iron Lady, Moulin Rouge and, more recently, Paddington 2 and Bridget Jones's Baby, the project also stars Dame Judi Dench (Skyfall, Shakespeare in Love), Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen, The Lego Batman Movie), Carla Juri (Blade Runner 2049) and James D'Arcy (Dunkirk).

Lionsgate has not yet issued a release date for the project. — AFP-Relaxnews