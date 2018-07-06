Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 115th anniversary in Prague. — Picture by Harley Owners Group

PRAGUE, July 6 — Harley-Davidson fans will be heading to the Czech capital, July 5-8, to celebrate the 115th anniversary of their favourite cycle-maker. An eclectic programme of events is in store for the occasion, with exhibitions, concerts, test rides, guided tours, a motorcycle parade and more.

Harley-Davidson enthusiasts from 75 different countries are expected in Prague for four days of festivities. Highlights include an exhibition showcasing 150 historic Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as a show of custom builds from all across Europe. Plus, the brand’s 2018 range will be on display and available to test. Riders will also be able to discover and test Jeep vehicles, as the brand is a partner and sponsor of the event.

The celebrations continue with various concerts—from rock and metal to reggae and rap—on several stages. Plus, anyone keen on exploring the region can sign up for a guided motorcycle tour taking in the Central Bohemia region around Prague. Incidentally, Prague is home to one of the world’s oldest Harley-Davidson motorcycle clubs, which has been up and running for 90 years.

Note that the celebrations coincide with some other major events in Prague, such as a Rolling Stones concert, July 4, and the 2018 European Muay Thai Championship.

— Official website of the Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary in Prague: h-d.prague115.com. — AFP-Relaxnews