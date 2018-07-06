Chong Wei, Peng Soon-Liu Ying march into Indonesian Open quarter-finals

Datuk Lee Chong Wei defeated Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-12, 21-15. — File picture by Hari Anggara.

JAKARTA, July 6 — National badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei and mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying book their berth in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Indonesian Open.

They defeated their opponents in the second round, while two women’s doubles and men’s doubles pairs did not make it to the next round at the Istora Senayan Stadium here yesterday.

Chong Wei defeated Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-12, 21-15.

The 2018 Malaysian Open champion will meet Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in the quarter-finals match today.

“I will do my best at the Indonesian Open here as it (the stadium) will also be the venue for Asian Games (in August),” he said.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying defeated Denmark’s Niclas Nohr-Sara Thygesen 21-15, 21-17.

The pair will play against second seeds Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping from China, who beat Joachim Fisher Nielsen-Alexandra Boje of Denmark 21-16, 21-18 in the second round, in the quarter-finals.

“We will do our best tomorrow,” said Peng Soon who lost to the same pair at the 2017 Korean Open when he partnered Cheah Yee See.

National women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen lost to Japan’s second seeds Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota 19-21, 21-23.

Another Malaysian women’s doubles pair, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean lost to top seeds from China, Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan 22-20, 21-18 in a fierce 45-minute match.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi had to admit defeat in their games against Indonesia’s elite doubles, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-18, 21-12 in a 27-minute match. — Bernama