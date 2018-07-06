Beauty trends from Haute Couture Week

A winged eye at Givenchy. — AFP pix

PARIS, July 6 — The Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 shows championed a pretty but bold beauty aesthetic, whether in the form of daring eyeliner, glossy skin or bleached brows.

All eyes on the liner

Fearless eyeliner was a mainstay of the Haute Couture catwalks, with Fendi leading the way with a chunky graphic take on the look, focusing on bold, angular lines. Givenchy’s dreamy approach centreed around a fluid, winged eye, while things were harder at Giorgio Armani, where the models’ eyes were ringed precisely with kohl that was softened by a bloom of pink shadow. Guo Pei got artistic, using liner to create delicate patterns around the eye socket.

Going for the gloss

There were multiple polished beauty looks on the catwalks, such as the sunkissed, glossy skin seen at Azzaro and teamed with slicked back, wet-look hair, or the glammed-up makeup at Elie Saab that focused on dewy skin, shiny lips and sleek, straight hair. Giambattista Valli also championed a satiny complexion, making liberal use of the highlighter to draw attention to the brow and cheek bones.

Bleached brows at Christophe Josse.

Bleached out

Ethereal beauty was another catwalk hit, advocated by Christophe Josse, where the models’ sported luminescent skin and bleached brows. At Christian Dior the brows were also blanked out, making for a ghostly look that was accentuated by minimal eye makeup and austere hairstyles. — AFP-Relaxnews