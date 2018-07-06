Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' avoids 'X-Men,' 'Lego Movie 2' clash

US actor, writer and producer Tom Hanks — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 6 — World War II movie Greyhound has been moved from February 2019 into March of the same year, avoiding a day-and-date clash with The Lego Movie 2 and moving away from X-Men movie Dark Phoenix.

Greyhound, not only starring but also written and produced by Tom Hanks, has left behind a February 8 spot in favour of a March 22, 2019 release.

Directed by Aaron Schneider of 2009 fable "Get Low and co-starring Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Murder on the Orient Express), Stephen Graham (This is England) and Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), the movie had previously moved to February after an initial April announcement.

That original April date had it landing at the same time as Warner Bros' superhero movie Shazam! and Paramount's Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary; the February 8 date put it up against The Lego Movie 2 and a week in front of X-Men trilogy launcher Dark Phoenix.

Instead, Sony has now selected a March 22 berth alongside romantic drama Five Feet Apart and Richard Linklater comedy drama Where'd You Go, Bernadette.

It's Tom Hanks' third produced feature film script, following That Thing You Do! in 1996 and Larry Crowne in 2011, both of which he headlined and directed.

While 2018 has been unusually free of Hanks-oriented movies and TV projects, three months after the proposed March date for Greyhound, he will be voicing lead character Woody in Toy Story 4, and he will be playing the main character in October's Fred Rogers biography You Are My Friend. — AFP-Relaxnews