Saudi embassy confirms no cuts in Malaysian Haj quota

The Saudi embassy described a report carried by a news portal that Saudi Arabia had reduced the Malaysian Haj quota as completely baseless. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Saudi Arabian embassy here has confirmed that the Haj quota for Malaysia this year will remain at 30,200 pilgrims.

In a statement here, it described a report carried by a news portal that Saudi Arabia had reduced the Malaysian Haj quota as completely baseless.

“The Haj quota for Malaysian pilgrims has been fixed at 30,200 pilgrims,” the mission said.

The statement further said that 8,000 pilgrimage visas had been issued by the embassy in its ongoing work in receiving the passports of Malaysian pilgrims and completing the necessary procedures on the same day in coordination with the Malaysian pilgrim affairs authority.

The embassy emphasised the keenness of the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to harness all efforts and possibilities and do everything necessary to enable pilgrims to perform their duties. — Bernama